Calling all investors! This four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the Graceville city limits. With some TLC this home could be a stunner. The home features vinyl siding and a metal roof. The back yard is fenced. Home currently has an interior layout similar to that of a duplex with a common living area and one central HVAC unit. The possibilities are endless!
4 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $64,900
