 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $64,900

4 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $64,900

4 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $64,900

Calling all investors! This four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the Graceville city limits. With some TLC this home could be a stunner. The home features vinyl siding and a metal roof. The back yard is fenced. Home currently has an interior layout similar to that of a duplex with a common living area and one central HVAC unit. The possibilities are endless!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert