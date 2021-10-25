4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $225,000

Brick home located just E of Hartford on Hwy 52 and sitting on a 1.1 acre lot. Large spacious yard in front and in back - you can enjoy being on the outskirts of town w/ few neighbors but still be convenient to both Hartford and Slocomb for groceries, restaurants, churches, etc. 3bed/2ba on one end of the house and a 1bed/1ba addition on the east end of the house is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or extra master suite. The kitchen and dining area flow together with the livingroom.