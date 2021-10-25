 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $225,000

Brick home located just E of Hartford on Hwy 52 and sitting on a 1.1 acre lot. Large spacious yard in front and in back - you can enjoy being on the outskirts of town w/ few neighbors but still be convenient to both Hartford and Slocomb for groceries, restaurants, churches, etc. 3bed/2ba on one end of the house and a 1bed/1ba addition on the east end of the house is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or extra master suite. The kitchen and dining area flow together with the livingroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert