Brick home located just E of Hartford on Hwy 52 and sitting on a 1.1 acre lot. Large spacious yard in front and in back - you can enjoy being on the outskirts of town w/ few neighbors but still be convenient to both Hartford and Slocomb for groceries, restaurants, churches, etc. 3bed/2ba on one end of the house and a 1bed/1ba addition on the east end of the house is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or extra master suite. The kitchen and dining area flow together with the livingroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman faces two capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Dothan woman as police deal with a recent rash of gun violence.
- Updated
A woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Dothan woman during an argument Monday night, police sai…
- Updated
Two Houston County schools ranked on Niche’s Top 25 Standout Elementary Schools in Alabama
- Updated
A mother and father were both sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the death of their 2-year-old son, who died in a hot car outside th…
- Updated
A Dothan mom wants justice after weeks have passed since her son’s death from a shooting in which police have not named any suspects.
- Updated
KINSTON — When Rudy Free took over as Kinston head football coach in 2019, he wanted to see the Bulldog players enjoy a lot of smiles over success.
- Updated
HARTFORD — A Hartford 18-year-old is facing felony charges in a June car crash that killed a Florida woman and injured another.
- Updated
ABBEVILLE—A two-vehicle crash in Henry County Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.
- Updated
Following a long discussion with passionate arguments from members of the public, a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental properties…
- Updated
The high school football playoff picture for the Dothan Eagle coverage area became clearer Friday night, including the three-way tie at the to…