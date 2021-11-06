Really nice and nearly new (5 years old) 4 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home with 1984 sf of living space on 1.5+- acres featuring pecan trees and a long driveway which provides a nice setting off the roadway. This property is conveniently located to Headland, Dothan and Farley, etc.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $114,500
