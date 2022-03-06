HEADLAND CITY LIMITS & MOVE IN READY!! Updated cottage-styled home on .95 acre with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in one of Headland's desired areas! Bedroom 3 can easily be converted into an oversized office. Open floor plan. Brand new fencing on entire property. Side lot is perfect set up for your own hobby farm! Small concrete space perfect for a barn/shed! This home has everything you could possibly want within city limits!!
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $265,000
