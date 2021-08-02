4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $270,000

Beautifully renovated home on County Road 15 in Headland, AL. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 car carport, 2 car detached garage / barn on approximately 1.5 acres corner lot. Headland Schools. HOME IS SOLD AS IS. Country setting with quick access to 134 East and 431 in Headland. Minutes to Headland Country Club. Home has all new appliances, updated bathrooms with new cabinets etc. all new flooring throughout. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have bathrooms in the Bedrooms! Huge fenced area off of Detached Garage.