4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $270,000

beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car attached carport, 2 car detached garage / shop, and approximately 1.5 acres country home minutes from Headland center. HOME IS SOLD AS IS. All new flooring, appliances, paint etc. Minutes to 134 east and 431 in Headland. headland. Headland schools. Buyer and or Buyer's agent to verify all schools, internet, and cable etc. No mobile homes allowed on lot within Headland City limits. All new windows and updates throughout. Three of the four bedrooms all have full baths in bedrooms! Fireplace, built ins and ceiling fans in all neutral colors.