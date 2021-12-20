 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $279,000

Beautiful 4 Bedroom brick home in Wisteria Subdivision. This home shows like new. Sits on .98 acre lot. Split floor plan with trey ceilings in grand room and master bedroom. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with nice center island. Large pantry in kitchen. Master bathroom has his/her vanities with granite countertops and tile shower w/seamless glass doors. Large covered back porch overlooking large fenced backyard. Nice landscaping.

