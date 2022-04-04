This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large private corner lot. Convenient location to downtown Headland and just minutes from Dothan. Custom built-ins, granite kitchen counters, trey ceilings, gas fireplace, and screened-in porch are just a few of the luxuries this home has to offer. Call me or your agent to see it soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $295,000
