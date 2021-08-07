4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $299,000

Beautiful custom built home in the gated community of Trace Crossing located in Headland! This home features 4BR/2BA with an open floor plan. Wood and tile floors. Open kitchen with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large island and lg walk in pantry. Private master suite/lg master bath, double sinks, tile shower/sep tub. Screened back porch. Sprinkler system, security system, termite bond.