4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $318,650

501 Early Walden in HEADLAND 4 bed, 4 bath New Construction by Whitten Homes, LLC. 2 story foyer, 2 bedrooms and full baths on both floors,open floor plan with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Spacious master suite featuring large walk in shower, and huge master closet. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, fireplace, tankless water heater, granite counters, tile backsplash, large covered back porch and so much more! Exterior will be brick.

