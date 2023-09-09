Lot 19 1B, Harrison plan, Luxury living is the name of the game with the Thrive “Harrison” plan. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want! This dream room connects to the open-concept kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room. This all-in-one entertainment space caters to all of your quiet weeknights or friendly weekend gatherings. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is complete with a double vanity and large walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He was having a great fall camp. Doing a great job on special teams, made a lot of progress as a receiver so we’d love to get him back.”
“I had players crying,” first-year Barbour County coach Derrick Levett said in a phone interview.
The sport of tennis has long been a part of the lives of Dothan's Amy and Brad Brown.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…
Though it was a rough day on Tuesday, Floyd feels the Eagles can go nowhere but up.