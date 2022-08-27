4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $330,000

New Headland Construction featuring an energy efficient, 4 bedroom/2 bath, all brick home sitting on a beautiful 2.79-acre lot. Home features an oversized garage, open floorplan, split bedrooms, vaulted living area, tray ceiling gin master bedroom, all stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, custom tile shower, LVP flooring throughout entire home or can have tile in wet areas. House is dried-in and brick selected, but paint colors, flooring, tile, fixtures can be selected if purchased soon. Take advantage of this opportunity to be in this growing area/community that offer Hedland schools, easy access to Dothan, Farley GP, Lake Eufaula and much more!