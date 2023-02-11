NEW construction in Headland school zone! Great open floor plan with large island in Kitchen, walk in Pantry, and Stainless Steel appliances. Split floor plan with Three Bedrooms on one end of the home with Bathroom featuring dual vanities. Large Master Bedroom that leads into Master Bathroom with granite counters and a HUGE walk in closet. Luxury Vinyl Plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Walk in from the garage into the perfect Mud Room area and enjoy country living from the Covered back porch.