4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $335,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE TIMBERS SUBDIVISION IN HEADLAND, AL. THE HOME IS LISTED FOR $335,000.00 WITHOUT OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM COMPLETED. OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM IS AN ADDITIONAL APPROX 300 SF WITH A FULL BATHROOM (SHOWER) AT AN OPTIONAL BUILDERS PRICE OF'S $385,000.00. HEADLAND SCHOOLS. MINUTES TO HEADLNAD COUNTRY CLUB, 134 EAST, AND 431. BUILDERS CHOICE ON ALL OPTIONS AND CHANGES TILL BUYER CONTRACT. HOME COMPLETION APPROX SEP 2021. SEE DEED RESTRICTIONS. 2000 SF SITE BUILT HOMES ONLY. NO TRAILERS.

