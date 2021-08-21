 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $335,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION. LOCATED IN THE TIMBERS SUBDIVISION IN HEADLAND, AL. MODERN FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME. BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME IN SUBDIVISION WITH WONDERFUL AREAS TO WALK AND RIDE BICYCLES. HOME PRICE IS $335,000.00 FOR 2100 SF. OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM: (APPROX 300 SF +/-) WITH FULL BATH (SHOWER) FOR A TOTAL LISTED AND OR FINSISHED PRICE OF $370,000.00. PICK YOUR COLORS AND EXTERIORS. BUILDERS CHOICE ON ALL SELECTIONS UNTIL CONTRACT. HOME COMPLETION ESTIMATED JULY 2021. HEADLAND SCHOOLS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert