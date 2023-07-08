NEW construction in Headland school zone! Great open floor plan with large, walk in Pantry. Split floor plan with Three Bedrooms on one end of the home with Bathroom featuring dual vanities. Large Master Bedroom that leads into Master Bathroom with granite counters and a HUGE walk in closet. Luxury Vinyl Plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Great Mud Room area off the garage right next to the garage. Enjoy country living from the Covered back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $337,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.
Dothan American, Dothan National and Taylor/Rehobeth teams counting on experience at State Ozone Tournament
Experience playing together matters.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) traveled throughout the state of Alabama with stops in Dothan, Pelham, and Orange Beach last week.
DSI Security Services, a Dothan-based security solutions provider, has announced several new promotions within its executive leadership team.