NEW construction in Headland school zone! Great open floor plan with large, walk in Pantry. Split floor plan with Three Bedrooms on one end of the home with Bathroom featuring dual vanities. Large Master Bedroom that leads into Master Bathroom with granite counters and a HUGE walk in closet. Luxury Vinyl Plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Great Mud Room area off the garage right next to the garage. Enjoy country living from the Covered back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Houston County is one step closer to bringing its Farm Center back to life.
Houston Academy didn’t have to look far for a new head baseball coach, as longtime assistant A.J. Howard was promoted to take the place of Ton…
Chris Judah, who has served as director of Houston County’s Emergency Management Agency since 2017, resigned his position Monday, days after b…
Multiple people have been arrested on drug charges following a two-year investigation involving several agencies.
A freshman and an interim head coach.