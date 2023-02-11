NEW construction in Headland school zone! Great open floor plan with large, walk in Pantry. Split floor plan with Three Bedrooms on one end of the home with Bathroom featuring dual vanities. Large Master Bedroom that leads into Master Bathroom with granite counters and a HUGE walk in closet. Luxury Vinyl Plank in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Great Mud Room area off the garage right next to the garage. Enjoy country living from the Covered back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $344,500
