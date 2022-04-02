 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $370,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION. HOME SOLD FOR $370,000.00 LOCATED IN THE TIMBERS SUBDIVISION IN HEADLAND, AL. MODERN FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME. BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME IN SUBDIVISION WITH WONDERFUL AREAS TO WALK AND RIDE BICYCLES. HOME LIST PRICE IS $370,000.00 FOR 2500 SF WITH OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM: (BONUS ROOM IS APPROX 300 SF +/-) WITH FULL BATH (SHOWER). VEATERANS ADMINISTRA (VA) TIDEWATER CERTIFIED APPRAISSIAL AMOUNT OF $370,000.00. HOME COMPLETION ESTIMATED MARCH 2022. HEADLAND SCHOOLS.

