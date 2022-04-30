 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $388,000

4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $388,000

New Construction in Headland City Limits! Modern Day Farmhouse minutes from Headland Town Center and Headland Country Club. Minutes to 431. Easy commute to Dothan and Farley. 2373 SF +/-, 1,3 acres +/-, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 2 car garage. OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM POSSIBLE BEFORE FRAMING $428,000.00 will have a bedroom and full bath over garage. Builder can build other custom homes on lot 1800 SF minimum build. No trailers or mobile homes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

DeSantis signs bill limiting tenure at Florida public universities

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it harder for faculty at state universities to retain tenure, framing the legislation as another way that he and the Legislature are working to prevent educators from bringing their political views into the classroom. In a wide-ranging news conference at The Villages that took swings at Twitter and alleged that textbook publishers were ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert