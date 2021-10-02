 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $388,000

Beautiful Modern Day Farmhouse located at the intersection of County Road 13 and 134 East in the City Limits of Headland. Headland Schools. 4 Bedrooms , 2.5 Baths, 2373 SF +/- for $388,000.00. OPTIONAL BONUS ROOM with Full Bath $428,000.00. Minutes to 431. Easy commute to Farley and Dothan. Minutes to Headland Country Club and Headland Town Center.

