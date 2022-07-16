4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $394,500

New Construction in Headland. Lot 64 Heritage Ridge Subdivision. Large .81-acre yard. Granite Counter Tops throughout, Eat-In Kitchen has Island, Walk-In Pantry, and additional breakfast area plus dining room. Master Bath has separate tub and walk-in shower. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout with tile in bathrooms and laundry. Tankless Gas Water Heater. 2-car garage and covered front and rear porches. The Cleburne floorplan shown is a rendering only and the builder has the right to make changes during construction. Estimated Completion Date: January 31, 2023.