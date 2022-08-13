4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $394,500

New Construction in Headland. Lot 13 Heritage Ridge Subdivision. Large .81-acre yard. Granite countertops throughout. Tankless water heater. Pantry in Kitchen. Master Bath has separate tub and walk-in shower. Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout with tile in bathrooms and laundry. 2-car garage and covered front and rear porches. The Cleburne floorplan shown is a rendering only and the builder has the right to make changes during construction. Estimated completion Date January 31, 2023.