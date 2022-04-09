4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $403,066

Lot 1A, Lakewood J plan. An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the “Lakewood” is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the quartz countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Master Bath w/quartz vanities, garden tub & tiled shower.3 addl bedrooms, powder room, b'fast area, & bonus room!