Lot 1C,Fairhope J plan.This 4 BR/3BA plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island. The grand master suite provides a large space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $413,401
Related to this story
Most Popular
A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down…
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation in an effort to keep experienced educators …
DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.
A two-part crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of one driver and seriously injured the other two Thursday night, April 7, in …
Dothan closed its landfill last week following a court ruling that sided with landowners who pointed out a technicality in the Alabama Departm…
An anonymous friend of Angella Taunton has added $1,000 to the CrimeStoppers reward available to anyone with information leading to the arrest…
A Troy man has been charged in the disorder and unrest that occurred in Panama City Beach in late March.
U.S. Army Maj. Charles Kelly Sr. was a larger than life figure, a mentor and a hero to those who knew him and served with him.
Several local school systems will be closing early today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
A Dothan man was arrested for firing gunshots at a vehicle occupied by an adult and four juveniles on Friday.