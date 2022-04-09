4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $413,401

Lot 1C,Fairhope J plan.This 4 BR/3BA plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island. The grand master suite provides a large space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage