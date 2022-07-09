 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $430,000

UNDER CONSTRUCTION in the Timbers Subdivision in Headland, AL. Minutes to Headland Country Club, Farley Plant, Headland town center and Dothan area hospitals. Modern Day Farmhouse with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. One bedroom is located in Bonus Room over 2 car attached garage. Beautiful WOODED LOT. Very private 1 acre plus sized lot. Projected completion December 2022. Headland Schools. Buyer or Buyers agent to verify all communications, utilities, and schools. Refrigerator is NOT included in build.

