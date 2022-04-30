Brand new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home with sunroom located in the Willow Walk Subdivision. Enjoy a 2.5 mile walking trail along with covered bridge and Pavillion with fireplace. Located just minutes from the Headland Country Club and Golf Course Seller is related to colisting agent
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $453,444
Related to this story
Most Popular
The elimination of Disney World's special district known as Reedy Creek could have big implications for the Disney company and for Florida taxpayers.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it harder for faculty at state universities to retain tenure, framing the legislation as another way that he and the Legislature are working to prevent educators from bringing their political views into the classroom. In a wide-ranging news conference at The Villages that took swings at Twitter and alleged that textbook publishers were ...
Q: Denton Road doesn’t seem to have much traffic, so why was it widened from two lanes to five lanes?
The Jackson County school system has named all its principals for the coming school year as the 2021-22 academic year draws to a close.
After successful petitions, residents in two Dothan neighborhoods are getting speed humps thanks to an amended traffic law passed in February.
After 25 years as head coach of Wallace Community College baseball, Mackey Sasser has decided to call it quits. Sasser has officially turned i…
Following his initial arrest last week, a Dothan man is now accused of 33 sex crimes against children, according to Dothan police.
Former Enterprise High School baseball standout Brendan Donovan is now in the MLB record books.
A 79-year-old woman died in an early-morning apartment fire on Monday.
Two years ago, Field Dismuke didn’t play golf.