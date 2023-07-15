New Construction in Headland. Lot 47 Heritage Ridge Subdivision. Large 1.12 acre yard. Mud Room coming in from garage. Granite Countertops throughout. Large pantry off from kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and walk-in shower. Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Tankless Gas Water heater. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout with tile in bathrooms and laundry. 2 car garage and covered front and back porches. The Macon floorplan shown is a rendering and the builder has the right to make changes during construction. Estimated Date of Completion: April 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $455,100
