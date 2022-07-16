4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $462,146

New Construction in Headland. Lot 4 Heritage Ridge Subdivision. Large .82-acre yard. Bonus Room with separate full bath and closet that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Kitchen has oversized pantry. Master bedroom has his & hers closets, Master Bath with separate tub and walk-in shower. Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in common areas and bedrooms, and tile in baths & laundry. 2 Car garage and covered front and back porches. The Monroe floorplan shown is a rendering and the builder has the right to make changes during construction. Estimated of Completion: January 31, 2023