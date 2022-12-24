 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $464,900

If you are looking for space with gorgeous views all around and amenities within walking distance of your front door then you'll want to look at this new construction located in Headland. This spacious 3000 square foot home comes with 4 bedrooms, a bonus room that could be a fifth bedroom, office or playroom 2 and bathrooms, Formal dining room with coffered ceilings, Large closets, walk in attic, 2 car garage and much more. Subdivision amenities include a 2 mile walking trail, covered bridge, 5 stocked ponds and party pavilion with wood burning fireplace. The Headland Country club and golf course is just 1 minute away.

