Brand new construction located in the beautiful Willow Walk Subdivision located in Headland. Home is over 3000 square feet and has 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, dining room and sun room. Subdivision amenities include stocked lakes and walking trails. A covered bridge and pavilion with extra large fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $465,000
