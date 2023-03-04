Brand new construction 4 bedroom 3 bath home with sunroom located in the Willow Walk Subdivision. Enjoy a 2.5 mile walking trail along with covered bridge and Pavillion with fireplace. Located just minutes from the Headland Country Club and Golf Course Seller is related to colisting agent
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $465,000
