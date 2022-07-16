4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $485,144

New Construction in Headland. Lot 9 Heritage Ridge Subdivision. Large .81-acre yard. Bonus Room with separate full bath and closet that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Oversized Pantry off from kitchen. Mud Room coming in from the garage. Master Bath has separate tub and walk-in shower. Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout with tile in baths and laundry. 2-car garage and covered front and rear porches. The Shelby floorplan shown is a rendering only and the builder has the right to make changes during construction.