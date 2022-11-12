 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Headland - $599,000

Amazing New Headland construction featuring all brick, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, an office, open living concept, Granite, SS appliances, screened porch and covered cook area, inside and outside fireplace. All rooms are large from pantry, laundry, bedrooms, etc. Site is 5.01 acres surveyed with plenty of privacy and 700 ft plus of road front located conveniently to Headland, Dothan, and Farley. This is an impressive, special, custom home that will be stunning!

