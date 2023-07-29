Welcome to your dream property! This 3209 SF home with 88.75 acres offers the perfect blend of spacious living and beautiful views every way you turn. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 9-11 ft ceilings throughout, a kitchen perfect for entertaining, 2 fireplaces to enjoy, 18x36 saltwater pool with tanning ledge, 8x32 storage building, 30x60 pole barn, and a 10x16 feed shed. This beautiful and peaceful property is in Kinsey AL. Nested between Dothan and Headland. This property is minutes away from the Botanical Gardens, Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, shopping, Southeast Medical Center, and Landmark Park. 5 PARCELS: BROAD ST - 0305214000001004, 030828100000100, 0308281000001001 DOVER RD - 0305220000003007, 0305220000003005
4 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $1,335,065
