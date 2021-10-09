UNDER CONSTRUCTION, COMPLETION JANUARY 2022. New 4 BR/2 BA home with plenty of extras including security system, two inch faux wood blinds and stainless steel appliances. Open, spacious floor plan with large laundry room. Includes. 2 year plumbing and electrical systems warranty and 10 year structural warranty. Close to Dothan Botanical Gardens with easy commute to SAMC, ACOM, Farley Nuclear and Georgia Pacific. Located on quiet cul-de-sac. PHOTOS ARE SAMPLE
4 Bedroom Home in Kinsey - $144,900
