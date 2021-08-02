 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $1,195,000

Magnificent home with timeless features on 100+/- acres. Main house has 4 BRs with 2 room master suite & a 2 BR,1266 SF guest cottage on 8 acre lake. Features include pond, swimming pool, & stable with tack room. Fine craftsmanship in this totally renovated home. Spacious kitchen with island & double ovens, abundance of cabinets, Double sided fireplace, brick flooring downstairs, hardwood flooring upstairs,Master suite has private balcony. Water sports on pond such as tubing & trapeze swing.

