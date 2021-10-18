 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $176,900

Small town living at its best! Come check out this well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Conveniently located minutes from Dothan, this home features LVP flooring, newer HVAC and roof (both approx. 6 years old), eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, back deck with privacy fenced yard, and covered porch. This one won't last long!

