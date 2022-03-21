 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $185,000

What more could you want? Close proximity to Dothan and Fort Rucker, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office and bonus room-all for less than $100 per square foot-and is USDA eligible! Kitchen features new cabinets, and all kitchen appliances remain. Dishwasher, hot water heater, and several light fixtures are all less than a year old. 8'x10' shed also stays for additional storage! Schedule a private showing today!

