Here it is! Newer 4BR/2BA Scot Bilt home on 2 acres (unrestricted), split plan, huge primary BR and BA with walk-in closet and soaking tub. Chef's kitchen, open plan with arches and crown molding and baseboards, 36" height on bathroom sinks, shop with concrete floor is 35x35 and has electricity,, a shed 12x24, country living under the oaks, large fenced area for the kids and pets. Doggie door in place. Dale county schools
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $225,818
