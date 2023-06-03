Here it is! Newer 4BR/2BA Scot Bilt home on 2 acres (unrestricted), split plan, huge primary BR and BA with walk-in closet and soaking tub. Chef's kitchen, open plan with arches and crown molding and baseboards, 36" height on bathroom sinks, shop with concrete floor is 35x35 and has electricity,, a shed 12x24, country living under the oaks, large fenced area for the kids and pets. Doggie door in place. Dale county schools