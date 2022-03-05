4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $240,000

This gorgeous newer home in the conveniently located Deer Valley neighborhood has so much to offer! Step into a spacious foyer that leads to 3 bedrooms on one side all with generous closet space and a full bathroom, and to an inviting open-concept living area with the master suite on the other side. The attic is floored for ample storage use, and the garage fits two cars with ease. The backyard is completely fenced and includes a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Schedule your tour today!