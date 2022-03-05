 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $240,000

This gorgeous newer home in the conveniently located Deer Valley neighborhood has so much to offer! Step into a spacious foyer that leads to 3 bedrooms on one side all with generous closet space and a full bathroom, and to an inviting open-concept living area with the master suite on the other side. The attic is floored for ample storage use, and the garage fits two cars with ease. The backyard is completely fenced and includes a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Schedule your tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert