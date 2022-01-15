 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $249,900

New construction, split floor plan. This is a wonderful new 4 bed home located north of Dothan in the Maplewood subdivision only a couple of miles from major shopping and eating establishments. Stocked pond in development. Home will include granite counters, vinyl plank in the common areas, tile in wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Three sides brick. Pick your colors now! Floor plan may differ slighty from photos (No tub as plan shows) - construction has not started yet.

