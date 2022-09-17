This house features Low maintenance fiber cement siding, granite counter tops throughout, MBR and downstairs bath, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, kitchen island, rear covered patio with uncovered area, Lg laundry with hanging rod, freezer space, and direct access to master suite, private master suite featuring step in tile walled shower, soaking tub, his & her vanities, linen cabinets, compartmented water closet and lg walk in closet. Linen Cabinet,
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $307,500
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
