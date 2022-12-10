This house features Low maintenance fiber cement siding, granite counter tops throughout, MBR and downstairs bath, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, kitchen island, rear covered patio with uncovered area, Lg laundry with hanging rod, freezer space, and direct access to master suite, private master suite featuring step in tile walled shower, soaking tub, his & her vanities, linen cabinets, compartmented water closet and lg walk in closet. Linen Cabinet,
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $389,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alabama will no longer require a pistol permit to carry a concealed handgun as of Jan. 1.
OZARK – A candlelight prayer vigil for a Dale County woman found dead in Coffee County from gunshot wounds Oct. 4 was held at the downtown amp…
Opp Superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed Monday that Mike DuBose has notified school officials of his intent to retire from coaching.
Jason Barnett wants to make football fun again at New Brockton.
NEW BROCKTON—New Brockton Mayor Kathryn Holley tendered her resignation earlier this week, stating she is unhappy with the direction some town…
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil.
Providence Christian scored all the points in overtime in defeating Slocomb 70-64 on Tuesday night in varsity boys basketball.
Dale County defeated Cottonwood 55-44 in boys varsity basketball action on Thursday night.
Seven months after plans for the center were first announced, a new mental health crisis center in Houston County now has a home.
Franklin free throws lead Headland girls past Carroll