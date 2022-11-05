This house features Low maintenance fiber cement siding, granite counter tops throughout, MBR and downstairs bath, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, kitchen island, rear covered patio with uncovered area, Lg laundry with hanging rod, freezer space, and direct access to master suite, private master suite featuring step in tile walled shower, soaking tub, his & her vanities, linen cabinets, compartmented water closet and lg walk in closet. Linen Cabinet,
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Dothan woman was charged on Halloween night after someone intentionally drove a vehicle into a crowd, injuring three people, police said.
AUBURN - Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to …
GORDON – Jerry McCallister loves the land that has been in his family for more than six decades.
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Dothan man.
Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...
Dothan’s Beau Benton, an Auburn graduate who spent 26 years as a spotter in the radio booth during football games for the Auburn Sports Networ…
Dothan’s Jack Martin, a kicker who transferred to Alabama before last season after playing his first two seasons at Troy, is on the move again.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent press release regarding the arrest of Sarai Margarita Torres on a charge of attempted murder.
Dothan High football coach Jed Kennedy was back with his team Monday after a one-week suspension, focusing on the playoff game ahead with Fole…
Enterprise State Community College softball coach Clair Goodson added pieces to the heart of the Boll Weevils' defense for the future on Tuesd…