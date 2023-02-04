An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the “Newcastle” is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. Lot 22 Phase 1B
4 Bedroom Home in Midland City - $439,845
Related to this story
Most Popular
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to …
ABBEVILLE – Some of the best basketball players to ever suit up in the Wiregrass – Chris Porter, Franklin Williams, George Scott and Dexter an…
Q: Why is the word “yellowhammer” associated with Alabama?
The Class 5A No. 10 ranked Carroll Eagles started out strong and never let up in routing Class 2A No. 2 ranked Barbour County 80-51 on Tuesday…
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…