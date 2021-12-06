4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $199,000

Looking for an amazing home in the country with some of the best neighbors and one of the best school systems around? This one is it! 1556 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus an office/flex space. Roof and HVAC are both only 2 years old, huge added bonus! Didn't think it could get better? You also get a relaxing covered back porch and 20x24 shop with lean to. Your total acreage is 1.5 acres. This very well kept and maintained home could be yours but don't wait to make an offer!