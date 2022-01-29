 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $282,680

New Construction conveniently located between Dothan and Fort Rucker. This four bedroom. 2 bathroom home is ready for you to pick your colors and make it your own. Custom cabinetry throughout with granite countertops. Tile in bathrooms and laundry room, carpeting in bedrooms, and vinyl plank flooring in living areas. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Separate jetted tub and a shower in master bathroom. Walk in closet and lots of storage throughout.

