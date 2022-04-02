4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $291,500

Be the first to know
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
Florida law enforcement officials say they arrested 78 people from Alabama in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend and confiscated 75 guns as spring break revelry devolved into chaos. “What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a multi-agency press conference held late Monday morning. “The behavior of these pathetic ...
The 26th weevil in the Weevil Way community art project, Ronald McWeevil, was unveiled on Thursday, March 31.
A Dothan woman was arrested on assault charges after running her ex-boyfriend’s car off the road on Ross Clark Circle.
Panama City Beach officials said Tuesday that they’re determined to see the maximum possible charges brought against 161 people arrested over …
Dothan firefighters worked to extinguish two downtown fires on Oates Street Monday afternoon. The fires, two blocks apart, started within minu…
A Dothan man injured in a March 26 accident in Enterprise has died from the injuries he sustained.
SLOCOMB — Driving west down State Highway 52, Hendrix Farm Produce was hard to miss. If you didn’t see the sign out front, the large tomato mu…
A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a 40-foot box truck at a Dothan intersection early Wednesday morning.
Many years of intense planning are culminating in a major reveal in coming weeks that will detail how a city block in downtown Dothan will be …
