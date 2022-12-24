 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $293,484

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $293,484

Evergreen model floor plan with 1855 sq.ft. Four bedrooms, 2 baths. Two car garage. This home features granite countertops, ceramic tile and vinyl floors, tiled shower, crown molding, custom cabinets and much more. This home is zoned for the Wicksburg school system. If you are looking for country living just outside the city then this is the home for you! Call today for more details. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pedestrian killed in Level Plains

Pedestrian killed in Level Plains

LEVEL PLAINS—A Level Plains man was killed Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 84 near County…

Free Mary and Beverly

Free Mary and Beverly

It might have been an episode from the Andy Griffith Show. Two women are arrested and hauled into court, accused on questionable charges becau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert